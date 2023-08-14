Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park

Four white-tailed eagle chicks have been released at Killarney National Park.

It’s part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service programme to reintroduce the bird, which was once extinct in Ireland.

A total of 171 white-tailed eagles have now been released through the programme to date, with 24 chicks released in the past week.

One of the Killarney National Park white-tailed eagle chicks is named Julia, after Julia Mary Lucey from Gneeveguila, to honour her years of work in administration at Muckross House.

A comprehensive satellite tagging system is now in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.