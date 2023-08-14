Advertisement
Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park

Aug 14, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park
National Park and Wildlife Conservation Rangers, and staff in Killarney National Park, tagging and documenting details of the White Tailed Eagle chicks before they spread their wings further into Irish skies. Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, was on hand for the release of four chicks at Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/***ISSUED 14/08/2023
Four white-tailed eagle chicks have been released at Killarney National Park.

It’s part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service programme to reintroduce the bird, which was once extinct in Ireland.

A total of 171 white-tailed eagles have now been released through the programme to date, with 24 chicks released in the past week.

One of the Killarney National Park white-tailed eagle chicks is named Julia, after Julia Mary Lucey from Gneeveguila, to honour her years of work in administration at Muckross House.

A comprehensive satellite tagging system is now in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.

Shonagh Gray, NPWS Conservation Ranger, Killarney National Park observing the first flight of the White-tailed eagle chicks, on Lough Lein, as they spread their wings further into Irish skies
Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/***ISSUED 14/08/2023

The Outdoor General Rangers of Killarney National Park tasked with releasing the first flight of the White-tailed eagle chicks, on Lough Lein. The G.O's were responsible for much of the 'behind the scene' operations in the Park, from left, David Fitzgerald, PJ Murphy, James Doherty and Sjoerd Van Wierst
Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/***ISSUED 14/08/2023
