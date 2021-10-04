Advertisement
Four-week course to help people reduce stress to take place near Milltown

Oct 4, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Four-week course to help people reduce stress to take place near Milltown
A free four-week course which aims to help people reduce stress through nature is being offered near Milltown.

Funding has been secured for the workshop, which will take place in Kilderry Woods every Thursday this month, beginning October 7th.

Organisers say it will be grounded in the practices of forest bathing, which will allow people to de-stress, reconnect with nature and slow down.

The four-week therapeutic walks will be facilitated by The Nature Hub's Kerry Walker, and forms part of an initiative by Healthy Kerry.

Group sizes will be small for the benefit of participants, meaning that booking is required, with more details available on radiokerry.ie.

To register, email [email protected]

