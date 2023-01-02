Four more arrests made in Killarney stabbings investigation

Gardaí investigating a fight, which resulted in four men being stabbed at a direct provision centre in Killarney, have made four more arrests as part of their probe.

The four men, all of whom are aged in their 30s, were arrested today after violence broke out last night at Hotel Killarney

They are currently detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

There have been six arrests made so far as part of this investigation.

The two other men arrested earlier remain in garda custody at this time.

Gardaí say the four men who received medical treatment following the attack have since been released from hospital.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.