Four Kerry towns awarded gold medals in TidyTowns competition

Oct 29, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry towns awarded gold medals in TidyTowns competition Four Kerry towns awarded gold medals in TidyTowns competition
Four Kerry towns have been awarded gold medals in this year's national TidyTowns competition.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been running since 1958, and Trim, Co. Meath was judged to be Ireland's Tidiest Town this year.

Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare and Tralee have all been awarded gold medals in the 2022 national TidyTowns competition.

Bronze medal winners in Kerry are Portmagee, and Sneem, while The Spa was awarded the endeavour award.

The county winner was Killarney, while Listowel and Kenmare were second and third respectively.

Castlegregory took home the Leave No Trace National award.

Currow Rural Development was highly commended in the Waters and Communities Award.

Castleisland Community College was also highly commended in the EPA Circular Economy Award.

Sneem was part of the national winners for the Bat Conservation Awards.

