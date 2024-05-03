Four Kerry stores receive MACE excellence awards

Four Kerry stores have been honoured at the MACE Excellence Awards for achieving exceptional standards in retailing.

Juliette Healy-Rae of Healy-Rae’s MACE Kilgarvan, Colm Kelliher of Kelliher’s MACE Rathass in Tralee, Joseph and Breda O’Dwyer from O’Dwyer’s MACE Camp and Robert Ryan from Ryan’s MACE Lisselton Cross all received excellence awards.

These are given to stores that pass an intensive year-long inspection, including three unannounced audits, visits from mystery shoppers and a BWG-led compliance audit for every store as part of the qualifying criteria.