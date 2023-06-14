Advertisement
Four Kerry charities to benefit from Toy Show appeal

Jun 14, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry charities to benefit from Toy Show appeal
Four Kerry charities have been allocated over €120,000 from RTE’s Toy Show appeal.

The funding is awarded to community groups, which support children in the county in three key areas – addressing essential needs; Health and wellbeing; and creativity and play.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) are set to benefit €58,000; Ballyspillane community and family resource centre is to receive €43,000; South West Kerry family resource centre has been awarded €15,000; and Foodshare Kerry will receive €7,000.

Four charities with a secondary location servicing Kerry were also allocated funding; NASC, Autism Assistance for Dogs Ireland, St Gabriel’s Foundation and the Rainbow Club Cork.

Over € 4 million was raised during the Toy Show appeal last November, with 147 charities nationally to receive funding, benefitting 1.2 million children.

