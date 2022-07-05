Four applications from Kerry to government council house scheme

Kerry County Council made four applications to a government scheme to develop nine houses.

The Single-Stage Approval Process is for straightforward local authority housing construction projects, with an all-in cost up to €6 million.

A working group report on social housing published in January, stated local authorities aren’t availing of this process, and are choosing to use the standard four-stage process instead.

When first introduced in 2018, the Single Stage review process applied to social housing projects up to the value of €2 million, but it was since increased to €6 million to give further options to local authorities.

So far in Kerry, four schemes have gone through this scheme, resulting in the development of nine council houses.

Seven other local authorities have made more applications than Kerry; Cork had the highest number at 17.

The details were revealed by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien in response to a question from Cork North Central, Fianna Fail TD, Pádraig O'Sullivan.

The Minister said he’s keen to see more take-up of the single-stage process for suitable social housing projects.