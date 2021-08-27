Advertisement
News

Former war correspondent believes Afghanistan headed for civil war between Taliban and ISIS

Aug 27, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Former war correspondent believes Afghanistan headed for civil war between Taliban and ISIS Former war correspondent believes Afghanistan headed for civil war between Taliban and ISIS
Share this article

A former war correspondent believes Afghanistan may be headed for civil war between the Taliban and ISIS.

Fergal Keane, who spent time in Afghanistan during his time as a war correspondent with the BBC, says the current situation in Afghanistan is very bleak.

Mr Keane will be delivering a lecture entitled ‘What they carried: war, memory and trauma’ in St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel, tomorrow night.

Advertisement

The lecture is organised by the Kerry Writers’ Museum as part of its centenary commemorations of the War of Independence in North Kerry.

Fergal Keane believes the Taliban will need help from the west to deal with the new threat of Islamic State.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus