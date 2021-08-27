Former war correspondent believes Afghanistan headed for civil war between Taliban and ISIS

A former war correspondent believes Afghanistan may be headed for civil war between the Taliban and ISIS.

Fergal Keane, who spent time in Afghanistan during his time as a war correspondent with the BBC, says the current situation in Afghanistan is very bleak.

Mr Keane will be delivering a lecture entitled ‘What they carried: war, memory and trauma’ in St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel, tomorrow night.

The lecture is organised by the Kerry Writers’ Museum as part of its centenary commemorations of the War of Independence in North Kerry.

Fergal Keane believes the Taliban will need help from the west to deal with the new threat of Islamic State.