Former Sinn Féin TD pays tribute to Lord David Trimble

Jul 26, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
A former Kerry Sinn Féin TD and party negotiator has paid tribute to the original First Minister of Northern Ireland who died this morning.

Lord David Trimble, who served as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005, was one of the signatories of the Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Trimble and his nationalist counterpart, John Hume, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their efforts to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris, who was part of the negotiating team which led to the agreement, said the British and Irish governments were lucky to have people of his mindset and determination.

 

