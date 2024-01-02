Advertisement
Former London Kerry Person of the Year knighted in UK's New Year's Honours List

Jan 2, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Former London Kerry Person of the Year knighted in UK's New Year's Honours List
A former winner of the London Kerry Person of the Year Award has been knighted in the UK's New Year's Honours List.

John Griffin, whose father came from Glenbeigh, has been honoured for his services to charity and to business, and he may now be known by the title Sir John Griffin.

In 1975, the Londoner founded the private cab company Addison Lee, which became the largest business of its kind in Europe.

One of the organisations John Griffin supports is Co-operation Ireland, which promotes peace across the island; he hopes to use his honour to promote this group's work.

He would like to help promote stability in Northern Ireland, including talking to the DUP, if it would assist in restoring power-sharing.

