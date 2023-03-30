Advertisement
News

Former Listowel Writers’ Week chair says heads need to be knocked together to heal rift in organisation

Mar 30, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Former Listowel Writers’ Week chair says heads need to be knocked together to heal rift in organisation Former Listowel Writers’ Week chair says heads need to be knocked together to heal rift in organisation
Share this article

A former chair of the Listowel Writer’s Week Festival says heads need to be knocked together to heal a rift between the festival’s board and former voluntary committee.

Last September, the board disbanded the voluntary committee of the festival, which had been in place since the festival was founded.

This was on foot of a report by consultant Dermot McLaughlin, mandated by the Arts Council, which recommended a restructuring of the organisation.

Advertisement

The report said the restructuring was necessary for the festival’s survival and that there’d been a negative culture within the organisation – something the former committee members deny.

Moyvane poet and author, Gabriel Fitzmaurice, who previously chaired the event, says the board should engage with the former committee for the sake of the festival’s future.

Advertisement

Gabriel Fitzmaurice also spoke highly of the voluntary committee’s contribution to the festival over the last 50 years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus