Former Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has become a senior public affairs advisor at an international PR agency.

The Keel man left politics with the end of the last Dáil term, having served as a county councillor and a TD for Kerry over a 15-year period.

Brendan Griffin won a seat on Kerry County Council for Fine Gael in 2009, and just two years later became a TD in the Kerry South constituency.

Griffin retained his Dáil seat in the 2016 and 2020 elections in the single Kerry constituency, and served as a Junior Minister and Deputy Government Chief Whip during his time in the Dáil.

He surprised many in January 2023 when he announced he would not be contesting the next general election and would be leaving politics entirely.

His 15-year career as a public representative officially ended with the dissolution of the 33rd Dáil last autumn.

Hanover Communications has today announced that Brendan Griffin will join the firm as a senior public affairs advisor.

Hanover is described as one of Ireland’s leading strategic communications consultancies, but also has offices in London, Brussels, and the Middle East.

Griffin will join the Hanover Dublin’s senior advisory team, which also includes former Tánaiste Mary Harney, and his work will include enhancing its strategic counsel and public affairs offering to clients in transport, sport, and tourism.

The former Kerry TD said he was delighted to be joining the team, and hopes his experience and insight into public affairs will be greatly beneficial across a range of sectors.