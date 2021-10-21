Advertisement
Former Kerry footballer’s book shortlisted in An Post Irish Book Awards

Oct 21, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
A former Kerry senior footballer’s book has been shortlisted in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Aidan O’Mahony’s Unbroken: A journey of adversity, mental strength and physical fitness, which is published by Hachette Books Ireland, is nominated in the Eason Sports Book of the Year Award in Association with Ireland AM category. The Rathmore man, who won five senior All-Irelands with Kerry, along with two All-Star awards, details his personal and sporting life in the book.

Woulfe's Bookshop in Listowel is one of 15 stores nominated in the The An Post Bookshop of the Year category. The in-person award ceremony will take place in Dublin on November 23rd.

