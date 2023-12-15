Former Kerry footballer raises over €3,000 for CRY Ireland in Camino challenge

A former Kerry football has raised over €3,000 for CRY Ireland.

Aidan O’Mahony began the month long - Try for CRY fundraiser in November, which aimed to complete a leg of the Camino distance (200k).

All funds raised for the challenge were in aid of the charity - Cardiac Risk in the Young Ireland.

Aidan O’Mahony and Eoin O’Shea completed the 200km challenge in Tralee Town Park and have so far raised over €3,200.

Aidan O’Mahony commented on the fundraiser: “The ‘Try for CRY’ was about challenging ourselves, coming together for a good cause, and generating crucial funds for CRY Ireland during this festive season. Given the absence of the Camino for CRY this year, we embarked on this challenge to ensure that we could still make a meaningful contribution to CRY.

I'm also thrilled to announce the return of the Camino for CRY next year, marking my third year participating in support of this worthy cause. On September 6th, 2024, we will embark on this transformative journey once again, and I extend a heartfelt invitation to anyone interested in partaking in the Camino next year to join us on this extraordinary fundraising expedition.”

For those who would like to support Aidan and CRY Ireland, donations can still be made directly at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/AidanOMahony.