Former garda involved in Kerry Babies case has died

Jan 3, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Former garda involved in Kerry Babies case has died
Image from RIP.ie
A former garda involved in the Kerry Babies case has died.

Gerry O’Carroll, who in his 80s and from Moyville, Bunagarha, Listowel, was a former detective inspector and was part of a unit called the murder squad.

He was part of a number of high-profile investigations, including the Kerry Babies case, after a baby was found with 28 stab wounds on White Strand near Cahersiveen in 1984.

He died last night at University Hospital Kerry.

He'll be lying in repose at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, tomorrow evening (Thursday) from 5pm to 6.30pm and a cremation service will take place on Saturday (January 6th) at 12.15 pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

