Former Fine Gael senator to be laid to rest today

Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan will be laid to rest today (Monday, June 12th).

He passed away last Thursday, aged 79.

Mr Coghlan was first elected to the Seanad in 1997 and retired from politics in February of 2020; he served on Killarney Urban District Council and Kerry County Council between 1985 and 1999.

He was an auctioneer and a founding shareholder of Radio Kerry.

His funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.