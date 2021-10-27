Forestry group protests outside offices of Kerry government TD

A forestry group has protested outside the offices of a Kerry government TD.

Private forestry group SEEFA, the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland, is staging a series of protests this week. The group says a backlog in the granting of afforestation and felling licences is having a huge impact on the sector as forest owners cannot plant, manage or sell timber.

SEEFA adds the delays are also adding to the cost of construction, as Irish sawmills have to source timber internationally. The group staged a protest outside the office of Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin today.