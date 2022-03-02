Foreign policy experts brands Ireland South MEP a Russian apologist

An expert on post-Soviet politics and foreign policy has accused an Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, of being an apologist for imperialism.

Donnacha Ó Beacháin, who is a professor of politics at the School of Law and Government at DCU, was commenting on Mick Wallace’s decision to reject an EU resolution to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dublin MEP Clare Daly also voted against the motion, which calls on Vladimir Putin to immediately withdraw troops.

The resolution was approved by 637 votes to 13.

Outlining their reasons for rejecting it, the MEPs said the EU is manipulating public anger to accelerate militarisation and that they took the stance in tradition with Ireland’s neutrality.

However, Donnacha Ó Beacháin says both Mr Wallace and Ms Daly are being deeply patronising to the people of Ukraine in opposing their wish to join the EU and NATO.