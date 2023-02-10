Flying Tiger store closed in Killarney Outlet Centre

Flying Tiger, the popular Danish store, has closed in Killarney Outlet Centre in recent days.

The store, one of 22 owned by the Flying Tiger company of Copenhagen, opened in Killarney in 2016.

It’s not known how many jobs were lost with the closure.

Tiger's withdrawal from the centre follows the closure of the flagship Nike outlet shop in the shopping centre last March.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, which is owned by holding company Zebra, operates nearly 900 stores worldwide.

It was introduced to Ireland in partnership with Irish entrepreneurs Niall Stringer and Gillian Maxwell.

The couple, who opened the Killarney store in 2016, sold their stake in the Irish business to the parent company in 2018.