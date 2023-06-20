Advertisement
News

Flooding in Listowel after torrential downpours this afternoon

Jun 20, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Flooding in Listowel after torrential downpours this afternoon Flooding in Listowel after torrential downpours this afternoon
Flooding at the junction of Library Road and Upper Church Street, Listowel on June 20th 2023
Share this article

Torrential downpours this afternoon have resulted in significant flooding in Listowel.

Church Street and Clieveragh are the worst effected areas, with flood waters having already entered some business premises and houses.

Extra sandbags are to be deployed to protect against further floods, should more rain fall.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says local crews are already on the ground, and more are on the way from other municipal districts.

The Civil Defence has also been brought in assist in the operation.

Killarney gardaí are also warning people that Countess Road at the Railway Bridge, and the Park Road, are both flooded and should be avoided.

Advertisement

Met Éireann issued an orange warning earlier, and had forecast thunderstorms and very heavy showers up until 6 o’clock this evening right across the country.

Listowel Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Aoife Thornton says this has been a significant event and has caused a lot of damage in Listowel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus