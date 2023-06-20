Flooding in Listowel after torrential downpours this afternoon

Torrential downpours this afternoon have resulted in significant flooding in Listowel.

Church Street and Clieveragh are the worst effected areas, with flood waters having already entered some business premises and houses.

Extra sandbags are to be deployed to protect against further floods, should more rain fall.

Kerry County Council says local crews are already on the ground, and more are on the way from other municipal districts.

The Civil Defence has also been brought in assist in the operation.

Killarney gardaí are also warning people that Countess Road at the Railway Bridge, and the Park Road, are both flooded and should be avoided.

Met Éireann issued an orange warning earlier, and had forecast thunderstorms and very heavy showers up until 6 o’clock this evening right across the country.

Listowel Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Aoife Thornton says this has been a significant event and has caused a lot of damage in Listowel.