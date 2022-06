The Fleadh Cheoil returns to Kerry this weekend after a two-year absence.

Competitions, which are organised by Kerry Comhaltas, will start in the Dúchas Centre at the Munster Technological University tomorrow and will continue on Sunday for dancers.

All other competitions will be held a week later in the same venue.

Tonight, a window display competition will be judged while tomorrow, a traditional music and singing competition will be held at the Mall in Tralee.