Five people rescued from Carrauntoohil

Five people are being brought to safety this afternoon, after being stranded on Carrauntoohil overnight.

The group became stranded at the top of Howling Ridge, one of the steepest routes to reach the summit of the mountain, last night.

They called Kerry Mountain Rescue at 11 o’clock last night and a rescue operation began.

The search got underway at 6am, after it was determined that the party were safe to remain on the mountain overnight.

Seven memebers of Kerry Mountain Rescue were airlifted to the scene by the rescue helicopter R115 this morning.

They brought the group to safety using ropes and are now walking them down via the Devil’s Ladder; none of the party are injured.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is praising the public for their support during recent search and rescue operations;the team has been had seven call-outs in the past fortnight.

Gerry Christie from Kerry Mountain Rescue says the level of support recently has been amazing.

The public provided information during the recovery operation for the late John Dunne, a walker from Tipperary whose body was recovered from Carrauntoohil at the beginning of the month.

Food was also provided on Saturday night, following a long search and recovery operation for a man who sustained multiple injuries after falling 150ft from the Cummeenapeasta ridge; he was taken to UHK.

Mr Christie is reminding the public that Carrauntoohill is a serious climb: