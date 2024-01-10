Five Kerry businesses to attend Showcase 2024

Five Kerry craft and design businesses are set to exhibit their products at the Showcase 2024.

The event, which takes place in the RDS from January 21st to 23rd, is an opportunity for design businesses to meet international buyers.

Nationally, the Local Enterprise Offices are allocated three spaces each year, but due to the high demand from the Kerry area there will be five companies from the county.

Muckross Bookbinding of Killarney, Carrauntoohil Crafts of Beaufort, Riocht Woodcraft of Moyvane, Jayne Gillan Designs of Tralee and Leo Quinlan of Waterville will showcase their products at the event.