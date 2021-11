A convicted murderer has become the first inmate to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

John Walsh from Cork passed away in hospital in Portlaoise on Monday, after being transferred from Midlands Prison nearby.

He also had a terminal illness and was aged in his 50s.

Mr Walsh was serving a life-sentence, after being convicted of the murder of John McManus in Cork in 2008.

Mr McManus' body was discovered dumped in a ditch near Ballyduff in North Kerry.