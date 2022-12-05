Advertisement
First of today's citizenship ceremonies has taken place in Killarney

Dec 5, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Ceremonial affair as the Irish National Flag is displayed by the Irish Army at the Citizenship Ceremonies which took place the Killarney Convention Centre in November 2018. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***
The first of today's citizenship ceremonies has taken place in Killarney.

Hundreds of internationals became Irish citizens in a special sitting in the INEC Arena.

 

Harpist Elaine Hogan's performance of O'Carolan's Welcome was apt to begin the welcome of our newest Irish citizens.

Hundreds attended the first of four ceremonies this week in the INEC in Killarney.

 

thanked the attendees for their contribution to Irish society:

Retired High Court Judge Bryan MacMahon, who presided over the ceremony, says an onus still lies on our newest citizens:

And here was the moment hundreds recited the Declaration of Fidelity to the Nation:

Around 3,500 new Irish citizens will be welcomed from over 130 countries.

