Fireworks in Kerry for New Year’s celebrations

In Kerry, there’ll be fireworks in Tralee and Dingle as part of the New Year’s celebrations.

Tralee Chamber Alliance has organised a street party for all the family to enjoy, starting at 6.30pm on Denny Street, with a firework display from 7pm.

In Dingle, the popular New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Pier, Dingle will take place, weather permitting at the earlier than usual time of 8pm.

Advertisement

This is in an effort to make the event more family inclusive; it’s organised by the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance.

Due to health and safety concerns, there will be no midnight celebration in Dingle this year.

This decision was taken in conjunction with the gardaí, Dingle Fife & Drum Band, the business chamber, and the Dingle Vintner's Association.

Advertisement

The Dingle Fife and Drum Band intend to march instead on January 6th - Nollaig na mBan.