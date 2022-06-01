Fire service quench blaze in Killarney town centre

Several units of the fire service have put out a blaze which broke out in Killarney town centre at lunchtime.
A fire took hold of the gable end of a stone building off Bohereencael Glebe and Old Market Lane at around 1.30pm.
There have been no reported injuries.
No reported injuries and it looks as though the building has been saved. Emergency services at the scene and pedestrian access from Glebe carpark onto Market, Glebe and Milk Market lanes has been closed off.
