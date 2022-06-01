Fire service quench blaze in Killarney town centre

Several units of the fire service have put out a blaze which broke out in Killarney town centre at lunchtime.

A fire took hold of the gable end of a stone building off Bohereencael Glebe and Old Market Lane at around 1.30pm.

There have been no reported injuries.

Fire services still at the scene in Killarney town centre. Fire now out. No reported injuries. @radiokerrynews pic.twitter.com/ez2xoiKIfA — Jerry O'Sullivan (@jerosullivanRK) June 1, 2022

