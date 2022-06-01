Advertisement
Fire service quench blaze in Killarney town centre

Jun 1, 2022 14:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Jerry O'Sullivan. Fire broke out close to Bohereencael Glebe and Market Lane, Killarney.
Several units of the fire service have put out a blaze which broke out in Killarney town centre at lunchtime.

A fire took hold of the gable end of a stone building off Bohereencael Glebe and Old Market Lane at around 1.30pm.

There have been no reported injuries.

