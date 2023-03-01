Fire crews in Kerry and Cork attended over 50 gorse fires in recent days

The fire service in Kerry and Cork have attended over 50 gorse fires in recent days.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 33 gorse fires throughout last weekend alone, with several more raging around the county over the last few days.

It’s prompted Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to issue a strong warning against the illegal burning of land.

There’ve been fears that sections of woodlands in Killarney National Park could be destroyed after a large fire started as a controlled gorse fire, in a designated area of special conservation.

National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) conservation rangers have been assessing the Cores Mountain area, an uplands part of Killarney National Park, to inspect the damage caused by the fire.

It was one of a number of gorse fires around the county in recent days.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is warning landowners and the public not to carry out any illegal burning of land during spring and summer.

The Wildlife Act states the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch from March 1st to August 31st is an offence.

Individuals found burning or cutting during the prohibited period are liable to prosecution by the gardaí or by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Land that’s illegally burnt won’t be eligible for payment under area-based schemes.

Minister McConalogue says over the past few days there’ve been uncontrolled burning which not only puts lives and property at risk, but also has a massive environmental impact and it damages the lands due to the uncontrolled nature of these fires.

He says it’s given the inherent fire risk in spring, it’s important that no one should start an illegal fire in the countryside and give rise to unnecessary diversions of vital emergency service resources.

The minister is asking people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochana and to call 999 or 112 if you see any uncontrolled or unattended fires to emergency services.