The fire brigade is currently at the scene of a minor incident at Ballygarry Hotel in Tralee.

Crews from Castleisland and Tralee were tasked to the incident at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa shortly before 7:30 this morning.

Gardaí and ambulances also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the hotel said that incident has been contained and everybody is safe.

The hotel is operating as normal and is open for business, and the roads around the hotel also remain open.