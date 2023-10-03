Advertisement
Fine Gael candidate says she'll pull out of election if she can't run in Tralee

Oct 3, 2023 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael local election candidate Angie Baily
A Fine Gael local election candidate says she will withdraw if she can't run in the Tralee Municipal District.

Angie Baily says she told party headquarters that she should run in Tralee prior to her being selected to run in the Castleisland MD.

Last month the Ballymacelligott woman was selected to run for the party in Castleisland along with sitting councillor Bobby O’Connell.

Ms Baily says it makes more sense for her to run in the Tralee area as four of the sitting councillors there are not contesting next year’s local elections.

In contrast, all four sitting Castleisland MD councillors are running in next summer’s contest.

Angie Baily  says this makes it harder to win a seat and that she communicated this to party HQ prior to convention.

She says this is what Fine Gael told her at the time.

 

Ms Baily says part of her home parish, Ballymacelligott, is in the Tralee MD and this would help her chances of winning a seat.

She believes Fine Gael has a good chance of winning two seats in the Tralee county council elections.

Community worker Sinead Donnelly was selected to run for Fine Gael in the Tralee MD last month.

Angie Baily says she will put her case to party strategists.

 

