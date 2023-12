A film starring Kerry movie star Michael Fassbender will be premiered at the renowned Sundance Film Festival in Utah next month.

The new Irish-language film Kneecap, which is directed by Rich Peppiatt, will be screened on the opening night of the festival on January 18th.

It’s set in Belfast in 2019 and is based on the origin story of the riotous and ground-breaking Irish-language rap trio Kneecap.

Michael Fassbender stars alongside Simone Kirby and Josie Walker.