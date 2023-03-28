Film documents Kerry workers' struggle to be screened in Tralee

A film that documents the struggle of Kerry workers is to be screened in Tralee this week.

406 Days is a documentary that tells the story of Debenhams workers who picketed for more than a year over redundancy terms.

Advertisement

This is the longest industrial dispute in Ireland.

Advertisement

The retailer suddenly ended its operations in Ireland three years ago, with the loss of over 1,200 jobs including 80 from its Manor West store in Tralee.

The screening will take place this Thursday at 7pm at Kerry Sport Academy MTU Tralee.

Advertisement

Admission is free and seats can be reserved on Event Brite.

