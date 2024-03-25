Advertisement
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise

Mar 25, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Figures show cocaine addiction in Kerry is on the rise
Cocaine addiction is on the rise in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by Coolmine, the national therapy/addiction charity.

Their treatment figures for 2023 show there’s been a 22% year on year increase in the number of people in the county coming forward for all forms of addiction treatment.

It shows that alcohol addiction remains the main problem in Kerry, followed by cannabis, while 15% sought treatment for cocaine addiction.

Declan O Riordan, Team Leader of Coolmine in the Southwest, says the demographics of those using cocaine has changed in recent years.

Coolmine say help is at hand and it’s Road to recovery programme is being run across all of its hubs in Kerry - in Tralee, Listowel, Castleisland, Dingle and Killarney.

More information can Coolmine can be found here.

