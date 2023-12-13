Advertisement
News

Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards

Dec 13, 2023 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards
Share this article

Fifty-two hotels in Kerry have been nominated in the national Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards.

The nominations range from best five star hotel to wine experience.

The awards aim to recognise the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Galway, on January 30th.

Advertisement

The full list of Kerry nominees are:

 

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel

Advertisement

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Park Hotel Kenmare

Advertisement

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

 

Ireland’s Five Star Resort

Advertisement

The Europe Hotel & Resort

 

Ireland’s Four Star Hotel

Advertisement

The Ashe Hotel

 

Ireland’s Country House/Guest House Experience

Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel

Ballyseede Castle

Castlewood House Dingle

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

 

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Spa Experience

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

ESPA at The Europe

Park Hotel Kenmare

The Spa at Muckross

 

Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast

Castlewood House Dingle

Great Southern Killarney

 

Ireland’s Best Hotel Group

Killarney Hotels Collection

O’ Donoghue Ring Collection

Romantic Castles of Ireland

 

Ireland’s Five Star Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Park Hotel Kenmare

 

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Casual Dining Experience

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

The Europe Hotel & Resort

 

Ireland’s Hotel and Casual Dining Experience

O’Donoghue Public House at Killarney Towers Hotel & Leisure Centre

The Lake Hotel

 

Ireland’s Menu Provenance Awards

Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

The Lake Hotel

 

Ireland’s Front of House Team / Team member

Great Southern Killarney

Killarney Royal

Park Hotel Kenmare

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

The Europe Hotel & Resort

 

Ireland’s Guest Experience

Great Southern Killarney

 

Ireland’s Grand Wedding Hotel

Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

 

Ireland’s Castle & Hertiage Wedding Excellence

Ballyseede Castle

 

Ireland’s Four Star Resort

Dingle Skellig Hotel

Parknasilla Resort and Spa

The Lake Hotel

 

Ireland’s Four Star Hotel Spa Experience

Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

 

Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel

Dingle Skellig Hotel

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

 

Ireland’s Business & Conference Hotel

Great Southern Killarney

The Europe Hotel & Resort

The Gleneagle Hotel

 

Tourist Hotel of the Year

Dingle Skellig Hotel

Great Southern Killarney

Killarney Royal

 

Ireland’s Chef of the Year

Chef Noel Enright, The Lake Hotel

Chef Odran Lucey, The Rose Hotel

 

Ireland’s Wine Experience

Park Hotel Kenmare

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry to acquire Lactase Enzymes Business
Advertisement
PayPal study reveals Kerry consumers are last-minute shoppers
Kenmare councillors ask for permanent memorial to Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty to be included in Cahersiveen Regeneration Plan
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare councillors ask for permanent memorial to Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty to be included in Cahersiveen Regeneration Plan
Garda Sergeant says significant investigation the reason Tralee Circuit Court inundated with money mule cases
Kerry IFA members vote overwhelmingly for losing candidate in presidential election
PayPal study reveals Kerry consumers are last-minute shoppers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus