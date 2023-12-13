Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards

Fifty-two hotels in Kerry have been nominated in the national Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards.
The nominations range from best five star hotel to wine experience.
The awards aim to recognise the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Galway, on January 30th.
The full list of Kerry nominees are:
Ireland’s Five Star Hotel
Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa
Park Hotel Kenmare
The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens
Ireland’s Five Star Resort
The Europe Hotel & Resort
Ireland’s Four Star Hotel
The Ashe Hotel
Ireland’s Country House/Guest House Experience
Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel
Ballyseede Castle
Castlewood House Dingle
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa
Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Spa Experience
Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa
ESPA at The Europe
Park Hotel Kenmare
The Spa at Muckross
Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast
Castlewood House Dingle
Great Southern Killarney
Ireland’s Best Hotel Group
Killarney Hotels Collection
O’ Donoghue Ring Collection
Romantic Castles of Ireland
Ireland’s Five Star Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant
Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa
Park Hotel Kenmare
Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Casual Dining Experience
The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens
The Europe Hotel & Resort
Ireland’s Hotel and Casual Dining Experience
O’Donoghue Public House at Killarney Towers Hotel & Leisure Centre
The Lake Hotel
Ireland’s Menu Provenance Awards
Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa
The Lake Hotel
Ireland’s Front of House Team / Team member
Great Southern Killarney
Killarney Royal
Park Hotel Kenmare
The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens
The Europe Hotel & Resort
Ireland’s Guest Experience
Great Southern Killarney
Ireland’s Grand Wedding Hotel
Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort
The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens
Ireland’s Castle & Hertiage Wedding Excellence
Ballyseede Castle
Ireland’s Four Star Resort
Dingle Skellig Hotel
Parknasilla Resort and Spa
The Lake Hotel
Ireland’s Four Star Hotel Spa Experience
Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa
Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel
Dingle Skellig Hotel
The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens
Ireland’s Business & Conference Hotel
Great Southern Killarney
The Europe Hotel & Resort
The Gleneagle Hotel
Tourist Hotel of the Year
Dingle Skellig Hotel
Great Southern Killarney
Killarney Royal
Ireland’s Chef of the Year
Chef Noel Enright, The Lake Hotel
Chef Odran Lucey, The Rose Hotel
Ireland’s Wine Experience
Park Hotel Kenmare