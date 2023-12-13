Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards

Fifty-two hotels in Kerry have been nominated in the national Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards.

The nominations range from best five star hotel to wine experience.

The awards aim to recognise the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Galway, on January 30th.

The full list of Kerry nominees are:

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Park Hotel Kenmare

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

Ireland’s Five Star Resort

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Ireland’s Four Star Hotel

The Ashe Hotel

Ireland’s Country House/Guest House Experience

Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel

Ballyseede Castle

Castlewood House Dingle

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Spa Experience

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

ESPA at The Europe

Park Hotel Kenmare

The Spa at Muckross

Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast

Castlewood House Dingle

Great Southern Killarney

Ireland’s Best Hotel Group

Killarney Hotels Collection

O’ Donoghue Ring Collection

Romantic Castles of Ireland

Ireland’s Five Star Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant

Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Park Hotel Kenmare

Ireland’s Five Star Hotel Casual Dining Experience

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Ireland’s Hotel and Casual Dining Experience

O’Donoghue Public House at Killarney Towers Hotel & Leisure Centre

The Lake Hotel

Ireland’s Menu Provenance Awards

Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

The Lake Hotel

Ireland’s Front of House Team / Team member

Great Southern Killarney

Killarney Royal

Park Hotel Kenmare

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Ireland’s Guest Experience

Great Southern Killarney

Ireland’s Grand Wedding Hotel

Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

Ireland’s Castle & Hertiage Wedding Excellence

Ballyseede Castle

Ireland’s Four Star Resort

Dingle Skellig Hotel

Parknasilla Resort and Spa

The Lake Hotel

Ireland’s Four Star Hotel Spa Experience

Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa

Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel

Dingle Skellig Hotel

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

Ireland’s Business & Conference Hotel

Great Southern Killarney

The Europe Hotel & Resort

The Gleneagle Hotel

Tourist Hotel of the Year

Dingle Skellig Hotel

Great Southern Killarney

Killarney Royal

Ireland’s Chef of the Year

Chef Noel Enright, The Lake Hotel

Chef Odran Lucey, The Rose Hotel

Ireland’s Wine Experience

Park Hotel Kenmare