Fifty premises flooded in Listowel following torrenital downpours

Jun 21, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
40 houses and 10 businesses in Listowel are flooded after torrential downpours in the town yesterday afternoon.

A status orange thunderstorm and rain warning was in place for Kerry at the time.

Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says it was a very stressful time for people experiencing flooding.

Kerry County Council crews and the Civil Defence assisted those impacted during the downpours yesterday.

Cllr Aoife Thornton says the authorities need to look at drainage to reduce the impact of a similar weather event in the future:

