Fifth man charged with Tralee graveyard murder further remanded in custody

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to a fatal assault at a Tralee graveyard last October.

28-year old Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday, via video link.

He is the fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, 2022.

The state indicated the book of evidence is not ready yet, while no solicitor was present in court to represent Mr Dooley.

Judge Marie Keane further remanded Michael Dooley in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on August 10th.