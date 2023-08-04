Advertisement
News

Fifth man charged with Tralee graveyard murder further remanded in custody

Aug 4, 2023 08:58 By radiokerrynews
Fifth man charged with Tralee graveyard murder further remanded in custody Fifth man charged with Tralee graveyard murder further remanded in custody
Share this article

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to a fatal assault at a Tralee graveyard last October.

28-year old Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday, via video link.

He is the fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, 2022.

Advertisement

The state indicated the book of evidence is not ready yet, while no solicitor was present in court to represent Mr Dooley.

Judge Marie Keane further remanded Michael Dooley in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on August 10th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus