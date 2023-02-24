Advertisement
News

Fianna Fáil to hold its own Ballyseedy commemoration

Feb 24, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil to hold its own Ballyseedy commemoration Fianna Fáil to hold its own Ballyseedy commemoration
Share this article

Fianna Fáil is to hold its own commemoration of the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre.

The Fianna Fáil event will take place tomorrow week, Saturday, March 4th.

Party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, along with Education Minister Norma Foley, will lay a wreath at the Ballyseedy memorial at 4pm that day.

Advertisement

They will then attend a function at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

It’s understood that the Tánaiste will attend a mass for the victims in Kilflynn that Saturday evening.

To date, five Ballyseedy commemorations for next weekend have been confirmed.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will be among those attending her party’s ceremony which will take place on Sunday, March 5th.

The Ballyseedy Memorial Committee and the National Graves Association are holding the official commemoration which is non-political.

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society is also holding a separate non-political gathering in Ballyseedy in tandem with a ceremony to mark the centenary of another Civil War atrocity in Knocknagoshel.

Advertisement

Republican Sinn Féin has also organised an event.

Ballyseedy memorial.
Photo: Google Maps
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus