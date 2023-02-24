Fianna Fáil to hold its own Ballyseedy commemoration

Fianna Fáil is to hold its own commemoration of the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre.

The Fianna Fáil event will take place tomorrow week, Saturday, March 4th.

Party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, along with Education Minister Norma Foley, will lay a wreath at the Ballyseedy memorial at 4pm that day.

They will then attend a function at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

It’s understood that the Tánaiste will attend a mass for the victims in Kilflynn that Saturday evening.

To date, five Ballyseedy commemorations for next weekend have been confirmed.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will be among those attending her party’s ceremony which will take place on Sunday, March 5th.

The Ballyseedy Memorial Committee and the National Graves Association are holding the official commemoration which is non-political.

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society is also holding a separate non-political gathering in Ballyseedy in tandem with a ceremony to mark the centenary of another Civil War atrocity in Knocknagoshel.

Republican Sinn Féin has also organised an event.