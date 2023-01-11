Fianna Fáil select candidates to run in Dingle Area for local election in 2024

Councillors Michael O’Shea and Breandán Fitzgerald have been selected by Fianna Fáil members in the Dingle electoral area to run for the party in the next local elections.

Both serving councillors were nominated and unopposed, so were selected to run in next election which takes place in May 2024.

The convention, which was due to take place Monday night, was called off as a mark of respect for the passing of longstanding Fianna Fáil member Tom Crowley.

Councillor Fitzgerald was elected as a councillor in 2019 while councillor O'Shea has been on Kerry County Council since 1994.

The party will be holding conventions to select candidates in all of the electoral areas in the county over the next few months.