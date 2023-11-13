Fexco reports strong financial and operational performance in 2022

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco saw significant growth last year, achieving an operating profit of €14.5 million, compared to €3.6m in 2021.

The financial services, technology, and business services group, today releases its results for its 2022 financial year.

Fexco Group says growth in profits was driven by a 54% increase in income last year.

The total group income was €157.5 million, compared to €102.2 last year the previous year.

The Killorglin-headquartered company has reported a robust market recovery and improved performance across its financial, business services, and innovation divisions.

This has been fuelled by ongoing investments in resources and personnel.

In 2022, Fexco's Financial Services division saw significant growth in transaction volumes, primarily due to the resurgence of global travel.

Its Dynamic Currency Conversion product, which gives international customers the choice to pay in their home currency, achieved a 47% increase in its global footprint since 2021.

In total, Fexco's DCC business now serves 3.7 million global merchant locations in more than 48 countries.

In addition, the year saw a marked increase in Fexco's commitment to continuous innovation, with investments in core products, technology, and resources.

Fexco Group chief executive Neil Hosty paid tribute to all colleagues for their dedication and exceptional customer focus, which is pivotal to their success.

Fexco's workforce also increased in 2022 by 239 employees bringing it to over 2,570.