Fexco Kerry Heroes 2021 announced

The winners of the Fexco Kerry Heroes of 2021 have been announced.

A panel of judges from Fexco and Radio Kerry selected the eight winners from some 50 nominations submitted by listeners to the station. Each winner will receive a handcrafted vase crafted and sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery in Ballyferriter.

Portmagee's Seán O'Laoghaire has lifted people's spirits with his social media videos full of storytelling and folktales, not to mention his herd of goats. Bríd O'Connor is a breast cancer survivor who lost her mother to the same disease. She has written Spark - an inspiring collection of conversations with others who've endured pain and loss but who found the strength to reset their lives.

The staff and residents of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp were chosen for all they've done to protect and enhance the lives of others since the pandemic started. Despite being separated from friends and family for long periods, residents have shown resilience and come through smiling. Staff at Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland nominated the caretaker, John Naughton - "one of life's gentlemen" - who always goes above and beyond particularly since the arrival of COVID-19.

Postal staff in Kerry are honoured for all they've done since March 2020 - delivering not just post, but also groceries, medicines and fuel in particular to those living in isolation during these tough times. Martha Farrell's a founding director of Maharees Conservation Association. She's brought together over 20 coastal communities experiencing similar challenges to the Maharees and has championed their issues nationally.

St John's Catholic Church in Tralee represents all churches and religious groups. The nominating parishioner said staff, clergy and volunteers there had met all challenges posed to faith communities during COVID-19 while also managing attendance numbers safely and providing hope. James O'Donoghue of Oaklands Daybreak store, Tralee represents all shopkeepers who went above and beyond; he worked right through the lockdowns thereby providing a vital link for elderly people.