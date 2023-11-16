Advertisement
Fexco Group announces expansion into Singapore

Nov 16, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Fexco Group has announced its expansion into the Singapore fintech market, with the opening of a new regional headquarters there.

The Killorglin-headquartered financial services, technology, and business services group says Singapore’s status as a global fintech epicentre makes it an important hub for its growth plans in Southeast Asia.

The company has already cemented its position in several Asia Pacific markets, with operational bases in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines.

