Fexco enters partnership with Cashflow to connect to over 20,000 ATMs across Europe

Fexco has entered into a partnership with a UK payment processing platform firm.

The global payments company, which has its headquarters in Killorglin, has joined forces with Cashflows, aiming to enable easier currency conversions at ATM’s across Europe.

The service is set to allow international cardholders withdraw cash and pay the transaction cost in their own currency, with full disclosure of the exchange rate and margin.

Cashflows claim its ATM business processes more than 50 million transactions annually, at over 20,000 ATMs, worth more than €1.13bn.

Shane McElroy, Head of Global ATM Strategy at Fexco, says the partnership is a milestone for the company, allowing Fexco to deliver their Dynamic Currency Conversion to as many operators as possible.