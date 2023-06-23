Festivals and events set to take place across Kerry this weekend

Festivals and events are set to take place across Kerry this weekend.

The Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival takes place this weekend, opening tomorrow (Saturday) at 4pm with a parade, street and on stage entertainment.

On Sunday from 11am, there’ll be a fairy trail and entertainment.

Dolly Day takes place in Listowel tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo.

It’s Guinness World Record attempt aiming to have the largest gathering of people fully dressed in Dolly Parton costumes.

Kerry Islamic Outreach Society is hosting its first exhibition in Killarney, after organising such events for ten years in Tralee.

It’s in the Killarney Plaza Hotel tomorrow (Saturday) from 12 to 5.30pm.

The Castleisland Desmonds Eugene Leonard Memorial Family Fun Day takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm.

The event, which was rescheduled due to the weather last weekend, will include a children’s football competition, a mothers and others challenge game, Kids zumba, races, games, a bbq, and family fun.

The Ballyduff Vintage Club tractor run, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed.

It will instead happen on July 2nd, with sign in at 12.30, leaving at 2pm sharp.