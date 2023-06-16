Festivals and events across the county this weekend

Festivals and events are taking place across the county this weekend.

There’s everything from traditional music to tractor runs, to marathons and a triathlon.

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí continues in Ballybunion this weekend.

Music, singing, and other competitions run tomorrow and Sunday in St Joseph’s Secondary School.

The annual Kilflynn Vintage Weekend takes place, with a vintage tractor run from 7 o’clock tomorrow evening, and a vintage car and Honda 50 run on Sunday from 11am.

There will be vintage displays, entertainment, and a family day on Sunday.

In south Kerry, the Ballinskelligs Triathlon takes place tomorrow.

There are two different distances, the sprint, and the Olympic.

In North Kerry tomorrow, the Half on the Head 2023 is on.

The half marathon starts in Ballyheigue, taking in scenic views of Kerry Head.

Tralee, meanwhile, sees Tralee 100K Ultra Marathon 2023 get underway tomorrow.

The 100km race starts from the Aqua Dome from 6am.

Also in Tralee, the annual Féile na mBláth at the Park Festival Tralee continues until Sunday.

Taking place at Tralee Town Park, it features music, food, arts, and family events, along with flower competitions and gardening demonstrations.