Fenit RNLI seeking volunteers

Feb 24, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Fenit RNLI seeking volunteers
Fenit RNLI is seeking to take on seven volunteers.

The volunteer lifeboat provides a 24-hour rescue service and responds to incidents around the coast.

There are currently 23 volunteers in the Fenit group and they’re seeking to take on at least seven more people.

The group's looking for people aged 18 to 55 and anyone interested doesn’t need to have previous experience as training will be provided; they don’t need even to be able to swim.

Volunteers aren’t expected to be on call all of the time, but they must live within 15km of Fenit.

Press officer with Fenit RNLI, Jackie Murphy says it’s hugely rewarding to become a volunteer:

