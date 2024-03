Fenit RNLI is seeking to take on volunteers.

The volunteer lifeboat provides a 24-hour rescue service and responds to incidents around the coast.

The group's looking for people to help save lives at sea by ensuring lifeboats are always ready, by crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise.

Fenit RNLI says no experience is needed and full training will be provided.

For further information and application details Phone 087 2569772 or 087 2580812 or visit rnli.org/volroles.