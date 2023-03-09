Female climber rescued overnight from Carrauntoohil

A female climber was recovering this morning after being rescued from Carrauntoohil in treacherous conditions last night.

Weather conditions were so severe at the time the alarm was raised, that it was deemed unsafe to send a helicopter to bring her to safety.

Valentia Coastguard was alerted at around 5 to 5 yesterday evening that a woman was injured in the Hag's Glen area, while climbing as part of a group of six.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue were called out and she was eventually brought to safety at 20 past one this morning.

Conditions on the mountain were described as 'extremely challenging' at the time, due to freezing temperatures.

An ambulance was not required and the woman is believed to have recovered from her ordeal.