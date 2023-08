Féile Lughnasadh is happening in Milltown this week.

The free, family festival is running from August 3rd to August 6th.

The festival will launch with a parade on Thursday, August 3rd, followed by the ever-popular 'Singing Club'.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the three headline acts, free and open air in the town square, while Sunday afternoon will feature the open-air céilí and fun events for families.