Fears people will be forced to leave South Kerry due to lack of available rental properties

There are fears people will be forced to leave South Kerry, due to a lack of available rental properties.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty is calling for Kerry County Council to do everything possible to progress the provision of housing in Waterville and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, councillor Norma Moriarty said there was a very significant need for housing locally.

She’s said there’ll be a tsunami of notices to quit, adding she’s aware of people who would have been classed as adequately housed who have been given such notices.

She feels given the current market, many more notices to quit will be issued; the landlord must give this to tenants before ending the lease.

Cllr Moriarty says there’s currently no available premises for long-term rental or lease and fears people will leave Waterville, an area she says has worked hard to attract people to live there.

The Fianna Fáil councillor wants the council to explore bringing uninhabited houses back onto the market and is calling for any housing developments to be expedited.

Kerry County Council says Waterville has been proposed for a 16-unit development on its own lands.

It says councillors will be notified of the timeline for this project in due course.