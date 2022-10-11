Advertisement
Fears North Kerry village is dying due to business closures

Oct 11, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Fears North Kerry village is dying due to business closures
Tarbert from Google Street View
There are fears a North Kerry village is dying, following the closure of many businesses in recent years.

Last week, Dunne’s Gala, which was Tarbert’s only petrol station, closed; people now have to travel to Listowel or Glin to buy petrol or diesel.

Pat Kelly, who used to run a pub in Tarbert before it closed, fears the community is dying as many businesses and services have shut in recent years.

Mr Kelly says the area could be classed as a retirement village.

He says it needs development in the form of the liquified natural gas terminal or a data centre on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank:

